Lions Announce the Signing of Quebec Native Jérémy Michaud
Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions de Trois-Rivières (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced Monday the return to Quebec of defenseman Jérémy Michaud, who joins the organization for the remainder of the season.
A native of Victoriaville, Michaud spent four seasons in U Sports hockey in the OUA (East Division) with the Ontario Tech University. He recorded 44 points in 106 games.
Prior to his university career, the physical defenseman suited up for the Estacades de Trois-Rivières from 2016 to 2018, serving as assistant captain during the 2017-18 season.
Michaud later made his QMJHL debut with the Drakkar de Baie-Comeau before continuing his junior career in his hometown with the Tigres de Victoriaville. He notably captured the Gilles-Courteau Trophy with the Centre-du-Québec squad in 2020-21. During his final season with the Tigres, he also served as assistant captain.
At 24 years old, Michaud adds depth and character to an already experienced defensive corps. His intensity and physical style of play perfectly complement a confident group that has won six of its last seven games.
The Lions de Trois-Rivières return to action on Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m. against the Worcester Railers (affiliate of the New York Islanders). The evening will highlight the affiliation between the Lions and the Montreal Canadiens.
For the occasion, Michel Lacroix will serve as the in-house announcer and Diane Bibaud will host the Festive Friday presented by the Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières. Mascots Youppi!, METAL! and Cosmo will be in attendance, along with former Canadiens players, including Georges Laraque.
A package including a game ticket and a themed toque is available for $49.99. Tickets are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026
- Rizzo Reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading; Golder & Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 23, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ryan Chyzowski Called up to Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Announce the Signing of Quebec Native Jérémy Michaud - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Komets Back on Top Central Division Standings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maurizio Colella Returns from Europe, Rejoins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Lucas Helland from Rapid City - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Capitalize Early to Beat Gargoyles 5-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Loaned Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Acquire Four Players & a Future Consideration in Trade with Toledo - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Add Two Forwards in Trade with Icemen - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 23 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gargoyles Unable to Hold Second Period Lead, Thunder Win Game Two 4-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Week, Four on Road Ahead - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman D.J. King Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 23 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 23, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.