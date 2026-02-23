Lions Announce the Signing of Quebec Native Jérémy Michaud

The Lions de Trois-Rivières (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced Monday the return to Quebec of defenseman Jérémy Michaud, who joins the organization for the remainder of the season.

A native of Victoriaville, Michaud spent four seasons in U Sports hockey in the OUA (East Division) with the Ontario Tech University. He recorded 44 points in 106 games.

Prior to his university career, the physical defenseman suited up for the Estacades de Trois-Rivières from 2016 to 2018, serving as assistant captain during the 2017-18 season.

Michaud later made his QMJHL debut with the Drakkar de Baie-Comeau before continuing his junior career in his hometown with the Tigres de Victoriaville. He notably captured the Gilles-Courteau Trophy with the Centre-du-Québec squad in 2020-21. During his final season with the Tigres, he also served as assistant captain.

At 24 years old, Michaud adds depth and character to an already experienced defensive corps. His intensity and physical style of play perfectly complement a confident group that has won six of its last seven games.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières return to action on Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m. against the Worcester Railers (affiliate of the New York Islanders). The evening will highlight the affiliation between the Lions and the Montreal Canadiens.

For the occasion, Michel Lacroix will serve as the in-house announcer and Diane Bibaud will host the Festive Friday presented by the Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières. Mascots Youppi!, METAL! and Cosmo will be in attendance, along with former Canadiens players, including Georges Laraque.

