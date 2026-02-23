Defenseman D.J. King Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that defenseman D.J. King has been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

King, 25, has appeared in 33 games this season for South Carolina logging six points (2g, 4a). A native of Long Island, NY, King started the season under contract with the Stingrays before signing an American Hockey League contract with Hershey on February 9.

The 6-foot-3, 216 pound blueliner has played in 197 games in his ECHL career between the Stingrays, the Indy Fuel, Norfolk Admirals and Fort Wayne Komets, tallying 31 points (9g, 22a).

King has also spent multiple stints in the AHL this season with Hershey and the Iowa Wild, skating in eight games adding an assist. In his AHL career, he has played in 16 games with Hershey, Iowa, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Rockford IceHogs.

The Stingrays hit the road for two straight games starting on Friday evening against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

