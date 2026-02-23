Maurizio Colella Returns from Europe, Rejoins Rush
Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Maurizio Colella has returned from overseas and been added to the active roster.
Colella, 28, signed with the Rush over the summer but departed for Europe in October. In 32 games with the Frederikshavn White Hawks of Superisligaen, Denmark's highest-level hockey league, Colella scored three goals and 12 points.
The fourth-year pro from Tottenham, Ontario played each of the last two seasons in Rapid City, totaling 68 points (22g+46a) in 142 games. He has also spent a year overseas in Italy, where he owns citizenship. Colella rejoins the Rush with 23 games remaining in the regular season and the push for the playoffs in full swing.
The Rapid City Rush kick off the month of March at home on March 4th, 6th, and 7th against the Wheeling Nailers! Saturday, March 7th is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota, featuring specialty jerseys and a Coca-Cola youth jersey giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026
- Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maurizio Colella Returns from Europe, Rejoins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Lucas Helland from Rapid City - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Capitalize Early to Beat Gargoyles 5-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Loaned Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Acquire Four Players & a Future Consideration in Trade with Toledo - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Add Two Forwards in Trade with Icemen - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 23 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gargoyles Unable to Hold Second Period Lead, Thunder Win Game Two 4-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Week, Four on Road Ahead - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman D.J. King Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 23 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 23, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.