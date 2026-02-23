Maurizio Colella Returns from Europe, Rejoins Rush

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Maurizio Colella has returned from overseas and been added to the active roster.

Colella, 28, signed with the Rush over the summer but departed for Europe in October. In 32 games with the Frederikshavn White Hawks of Superisligaen, Denmark's highest-level hockey league, Colella scored three goals and 12 points.

The fourth-year pro from Tottenham, Ontario played each of the last two seasons in Rapid City, totaling 68 points (22g+46a) in 142 games. He has also spent a year overseas in Italy, where he owns citizenship. Colella rejoins the Rush with 23 games remaining in the regular season and the push for the playoffs in full swing.

The Rapid City Rush kick off the month of March at home on March 4th, 6th, and 7th against the Wheeling Nailers! Saturday, March 7th is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota, featuring specialty jerseys and a Coca-Cola youth jersey giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







