Thunder Capitalize Early to Beat Gargoyles 5-2

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Greensboro Gargoyles lost 5-2 to the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at the Harding Mazzotti Arena.

After a tightly contested first period that did not see any goals, the Thunder scored three goals in the second period to blow their lead open. Alex Campbell scored 29 seconds into the middle frame followed 34 seconds later by Ben Carrabes. Tag Bertuzzi scored his third goal of the weekend 11:15 into the second to extend the lead.

Adirondack opened the third period with Matt Salhaney's third goal of the weekend. Logan Nelson cut the damage to 4-1 with 9:17 remaining, but Adirondack answered 1:02 later from Sean Olson. Greensboro scored a late power play goal from Blake Biondi with 1:32 left in regulation, but would fall 5-2 in a weekend sweep for the Thunder.

Ruslan Khazheyev saved 34 of 39 shots against him. The Gargoyles finished 1-for-5 on the power play, 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Greensboro plays one more game on the road in Norfolk, VA before returning home to the First Horizon Coliseum, where they will play nine of the following ten games. Pucks and Paws night returns on Friday, February 27 as the Gargoyles host the Norfolk Admirals. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshoceky.com.







