Americans Weekly

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (27-18-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night in Missouri. The Americans took three of four points last weekend from the Utah Grizzlies, including a 2-1 overtime win on O'Reilly McDonalds Night last Saturday.

Last Week's Record: 1-0-1

Overall record: 27-18-5-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, February 20th

Utah 3 at Allen 2 Final OT

Saturday, February 21st

Utah 1 at Allen 2 Final OT

-- This Week --

Wednesday, February 25th, at Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, February 27th, at Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, February 28th, at Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 6:05 PM CST

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (22) Danny Katic

Assists - (34) Hank Crone Sam Sedley

Points - (48) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (21) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Jake Chiasson

Game Winning Goals - (4) Colton Hargrove

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+14) Sam Sedley

Shots on Goal - (161) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.922) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.40) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (16) Marco Costantini (16-6-4)

Americans Notables:

- The Americans have played three straight overtime games (2-1)

- Brayden Watts leads the Americans in scoring with 48 points

-Hank Crone and Sam Sedley are tied for third overall with 34 assists each.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 25.6 %.

- Marco Costantini is tied for third overall with 16 wins (16-6-4-0).

- Colton Hargrove leads Allen this season with 162 shots.

- Allen is 17-2-3 when scoring first.

- The Americans are 0-3 against Kansas City this season.

- Michael Gildon has goals in back-to-back games.

- Andre Anania will play in his 100th pro game on Wednesday night in Kansas City.

- Harrison Blaisdell played in his 100th pro game last Saturday in the Americans 2-1 overtime win over Utah.

- The Americans are 6-2-0 when they score four goals.

- Allen is 8-0-1 when leading after two periods.







ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026

