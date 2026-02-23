Americans Weekly
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (27-18-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night in Missouri. The Americans took three of four points last weekend from the Utah Grizzlies, including a 2-1 overtime win on O'Reilly McDonalds Night last Saturday.
Last Week's Record: 1-0-1
Overall record: 27-18-5-0
Last Week's Results:
Friday, February 20th
Utah 3 at Allen 2 Final OT
Saturday, February 21st
Utah 1 at Allen 2 Final OT
-- This Week --
Wednesday, February 25th, at Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Independence, MO
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Friday, February 27th, at Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Independence, MO
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, February 28th, at Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 6:05 PM CST
Location: Independence, MO
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (22) Danny Katic
Assists - (34) Hank Crone Sam Sedley
Points - (48) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (21) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Jake Chiasson
Game Winning Goals - (4) Colton Hargrove
First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (+14) Sam Sedley
Shots on Goal - (161) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.922) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.40) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (16) Marco Costantini (16-6-4)
Americans Notables:
- The Americans have played three straight overtime games (2-1)
- Brayden Watts leads the Americans in scoring with 48 points
-Hank Crone and Sam Sedley are tied for third overall with 34 assists each.
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 25.6 %.
- Marco Costantini is tied for third overall with 16 wins (16-6-4-0).
- Colton Hargrove leads Allen this season with 162 shots.
- Allen is 17-2-3 when scoring first.
- The Americans are 0-3 against Kansas City this season.
- Michael Gildon has goals in back-to-back games.
- Andre Anania will play in his 100th pro game on Wednesday night in Kansas City.
- Harrison Blaisdell played in his 100th pro game last Saturday in the Americans 2-1 overtime win over Utah.
- The Americans are 6-2-0 when they score four goals.
- Allen is 8-0-1 when leading after two periods.
