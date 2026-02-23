Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears have dropped five straight headed into a two-game set against their in-state rival, Florida Everblades.
This Week's Games:
Thursday, February 26 at Florida Everblades - 7:30pm
Saturday, February 28 vs. Florida Everblades - 7pm - Throwback Night - Mites Jamboree - IHL Throwback Jersey
AT A GLANCE:
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 20-27-4-1 (.433)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 51 points
MOST GOALS: Two Players - 19 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 32 assists
PIM LEADER: Reece Newkirk - 78 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +5
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Saturday, February 21 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (1-4 L)
Will Riedell scored a goal and an assist and Josh Lopina recorded two assists in the Ghost Pirates 4-1 decision Saturday night in Orlando. Vinny Purpura made 30 saves for Savannah. Ethan Szmagaj scored his first professional goal for the Solar Bears in the defeat.
Sunday, February 22 vs. Florida Everblades (1-6 L)
The Solar Bears trailed the entire way Sunday, Tarun Fizer scored twice for the Everblades. His 2nd period goal was the eventual game-winner. Cam Johnson made 22 saves for the Everblades. Tyler Bird scored the lone goal for the Solar Bears in the loss.
BITES:
Reece Newkirk is sixth in points with 51 this season.
Jon Gillies is second in the ECHL in minutes played (1,755)
Orlando is third on the power play on the road (25.6%)
Orlando is 17-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.
BEARS IN THE OLYMPICS:
Two former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on Men's Ice Hockey Olympic rosters - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Canada - Silver Medal
Martins Dzierkals - Forward - Latvia - 4 GP, 0g-0a
