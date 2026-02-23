Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on February 23, 2026







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Samuel Jonsson of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 16-22. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Jonsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in two appearances at Norfolk last week.

The 22-year-old made 25 saves in a 3-1 win on Wednesday and turned aside 17 shots in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Edmonton, Jonsson is 13-5-2 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908 in 21 appearances with the Komets this season. He is tied for the ECHL lead with four shutouts.

Last season, he was named HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year after leading the league with six shutouts and posting a league-best 1.88 goals-against average while going 17-6-0 in 24 outings with Bofors IK.







