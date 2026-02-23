Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Samuel Jonsson of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 16-22. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.
Jonsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in two appearances at Norfolk last week.
The 22-year-old made 25 saves in a 3-1 win on Wednesday and turned aside 17 shots in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Edmonton, Jonsson is 13-5-2 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908 in 21 appearances with the Komets this season. He is tied for the ECHL lead with four shutouts.
Last season, he was named HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year after leading the league with six shutouts and posting a league-best 1.88 goals-against average while going 17-6-0 in 24 outings with Bofors IK.
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026
- Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maurizio Colella Returns from Europe, Rejoins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Lucas Helland from Rapid City - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Capitalize Early to Beat Gargoyles 5-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Loaned Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Acquire Four Players & a Future Consideration in Trade with Toledo - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Add Two Forwards in Trade with Icemen - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 23 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gargoyles Unable to Hold Second Period Lead, Thunder Win Game Two 4-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Week, Four on Road Ahead - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman D.J. King Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 23 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 23, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.