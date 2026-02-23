Gargoyles Unable to Hold Second Period Lead, Thunder Win Game Two 4-2

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Greensboro Gargoyles led twice on Saturday night at the Harding Mazzotti Arena, but two quick second period goals lifted the Adirondack Thunder to a 4-2 win in front of a sellout crowd.

Anthony Rinaldi opened the scoring to give the Gargoyles their first lead of the weekend 10:17 into the first period with assists from Jordan Biro and Zach Faremouth. The Thunder tied the game shortly after at 10:17. Blake Biondi quickly regained the Gargoyles lead 37 seconds later assisted by Trevor Zins and David Gagnon.

Adirondack trailed late into the second period, but scored two goals in 42 seconds at 16:23 and 17:05 to gain a 3-2 lead. They would finish an empty net goal with 1:59 remaining in regulation to secure a 4-2 win.

Nikita Quapp saved 23 of 26 shots against. Greensboro was held 0-for-4 on their power play and successfully killed their only penalty taken.

"I thought we played a hard game, I thought we outchanced them," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We just don't seem to get any puck luck and it's sad for the group in there because they worked their tails off tonight. We're chomping at the bit to score a lot of goals but we're missing these opportunities and the goalies are making excellent saves."







