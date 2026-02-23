Walleye Add Two Forwards in Trade with Icemen

TOLEDO, OH - Today, the Toledo Walleye acquired forwards Christopher Brown and Garrett Van Wyhe from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for forwards Colby Ambrosio, Jacques Bouquot, Will Hillman, and defenseman Jed Pietila.

Brown, the Bloomfield, Michigan, native is Jacksonville's Captain and all-time leading scorer, coming to Toledo after posting 244 points (101G, 143A), 125 penalty minutes, and a -8 in 355 games over parts of six seasons. He departs Jacksonville after posting 28 points (13G, 15A) and 16 penalty minutes in 49 games this season. He made his ECHL debut alongside Walleye Captain Brandon Hawkins as a member of the 2019-20 Wheeling Nailers, where he posted 19 points, (11G, 8A), 20 penalty minutes, and a -1 in 38 games. The former 2014 6th round (#151) selection by Buffalo has played parts of four AHL seasons, spending time with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hershey and Rochester. In 47 AHL games, he tallied four points (2G, 2A), 14 penalty minutes, and a -2. Prior to turning pro, Brown played four collegiate seasons at Boston College, collecting 72 points (27G, 45A), 48 penalty minutes, and a +7 in 151 games. He adorned the "C" for the Eagles for two seasons as a Junior and Senior. Prior to college, he played two USHL seasons (2013-15) under Walleye head coach Pat Mikesch in Green Bay, tallying 32 points (13G, 19A) and 22 penalty minutes in 45 games. His father Doug, appeared in 854 NHL games in stints with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils.

Van Wyhe, of Seattle, Washington, comes to the Glass City after posting 14 points (8G, 6A), 42 penalty minutes, and a +5 in 33 games this season. He has spent the last three seasons in Jacksonville, wearing the "A" for the last two, posting 83 points (39G, 44A), 127 penalty minutes and a +29 in 156 games. The 6'2" center also has previously appeared with Fort Wayne and Adirondack during the 2022-23 season, accumulating an ECHL career of 105 points (53G, 52A), 155 penalty minutes, and a +28 in 215 ECHL games. He made his pro debut, skating in one game with the AHL's Utica Comets. Prior to turning pro, Van Wyhe played four seasons at Michigan, posting 37 points (16G, 21A), 121 penalty minutes, and a +5 in 135 games as a Wolverine.

The Walleye are sending out four players, three of which have played multiple seasons in Toledo.

Ambrosio, from Welland, Ontario, Canada, posted 17 points (11G, 6A), 18 penalty minutes, and a -2 in 45 games this season. He joined the Walleye at the conclusion of the 2024-25 collegiate season posting eight points (3G, 5A) and a +1 in 12 regular season games, followed by tallying 11 points (4G, 7A), eight penalty minutes, and a +3 in 18 playoff games last season.

Hillman, of Blaine, Minnesota, posted 17 points (8G, 9A), 22 penalty minutes, and a +7 in 46 games this season for the Walleye. The rookie tied the single-season record for shorthanded goals in a season (3), while also setting the franchise single-season records for shorthanded assists (5) and shorthanded points (8), as well as claiming the Walleye record for most shorthanded assists in a career. Hillman picked up one assist in five regular season contests, before adding another assist in ten playoff games last season.

Pietila, a native of Howell, Michigan, tallied seven points (3G, 4A), 12 penalty minutes, and a +7 in 31 games this season. The blue-liner leaves the Glass City after totaling 22 points (6G, 16A), 30 penalty minutes, and a +8 in 95 games over three seasons for the Walleye.

Bouquot, hailing from South Windsor, Connecticut, racked up 12 points (3G, 9A) and a +2 in 30 games for the Fish this season. Before coming to Toledo, Bouquot tallied 12 points (2G, 10A), 11 penalty minutes, and a -12 in 27 games over two ECHL seasons with Reading.







