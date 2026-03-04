Syracuse Crunch Sign Jon Gillies to AHL Contract
Published on March 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, AHL contract.
Gillies, 32, has appeared in 32 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 12-16-2 record with a 3.04 goals against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%).
Gillies is now 2-0-0 in two AHL appearances this season for the Syracuse Crunch, with a 2.00 GAA and a .933 SV%.
Gillies has logged 273 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2026
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Jon Gillies to AHL Contract - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's Connors Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Forward Reilly Connors Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- South Carolina Announces Trio of Roster Moves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brannon McManus Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's McManus Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: March 4, 2026 vs. Wheeling Nailers - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Max Grondin Signs with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Maine Mariners Look to Continue Record Run this Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Nailers News & Notes - March 4, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley from Reading - Reading Royals
- Poulter Reassigned to Norfolk; Admirals Acquire Forward Nick McCarry - Norfolk Admirals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 21 - Idaho Steelheads
- Blades Welcome Greenville for First Time this Season - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Jon Gillies to AHL Contract
- Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show Returns to Kia Center March 15
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Lucas Chard
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Chris Harpur, Reece Newkirk Recalled to Syracuse Crunch