Syracuse Crunch Sign Jon Gillies to AHL Contract

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, AHL contract.

Gillies, 32, has appeared in 32 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 12-16-2 record with a 3.04 goals against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%).

Gillies is now 2-0-0 in two AHL appearances this season for the Syracuse Crunch, with a 2.00 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Gillies has logged 273 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.







