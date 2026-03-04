Maine Mariners Look to Continue Record Run this Weekend

Published on March 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, set a franchise record on Sunday afternoon with their eighth consecutive victory, and they're back in action this weekend, looking to continue the streak. The Mariners hit the road to play Friday at Trois-Rivieres before reuturning home for another Sunday afternoon contest - this one against the Adirondack Thunder. With their hot streak, the Mariners find themselves just three points out of first place in the North Division.

Friday's game in Trois-Rivieres, QC is a 7:00 PM puck drop as the Mariners and Lions play the back end of their home-and-home series which kicked off at the Cross Insurance Arena this past Sunday with a

3-2 Mariners win. Maine overcame a 2-0 deficit and won the game on a dramatic last-minute goal from Linus Hemstrom. University of New England alumnus Billy Girard got the win in net, improving to 2-0-0 in his ECHL career. A crowd of 5,939 witnessed the game - the Mariners' second consecutive sellout and fifth of the season.

Sunday is "New England Sports Night" presented by Verizon as the Mariners celebrate the region's sports successes - particularly the AFC Champion New England Patriots. Their mascot, Pat Patriot, as well as members of the Patriots Cheerleaders will be on hand. It's also a Sunday Fun Day featuring family-friendly activities on the concourse including Minibar Mini Golf, Port City Cornhole and Cheeky Geek Face Painting. The puck drops at 3:00 PM against the Adirondack Thunder - currently one of the two teams the Mariners are chasing for first place. Fans with tickets to the postponed December 27th game can use them on Sunday.

The Mariners will host the Thunder again on Tuesday in the annual "School Day" morning game - where thousands of students from across the state will come out for a day of education and hockey. The puck drops at 10:30 AM and the game is sold out.

The Mariners (29-15-5-2) currently sit third in the North Division, three points behind Adirondack and the Wheeling Nailers for the top two positions in the playoff race. They hold a game-in-hand on both teams and currently have a four point edge on the fourth place Reading Royals and a nine point cushion on a playoff spot. Earlier this week, goaltender Brad Arvanitis was awarded the Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February, going 7-2-0 in the month, including an undefeated run in his final six starts. After Friday's road game, the Mariners will finish the regular season with 14 of their final 20 games on home ice.

Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games, including four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day.







ECHL Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.