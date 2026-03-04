Brannon McManus Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that forward Brannon McManus is the AMI ¬ËGraphics ECHL ¬ËPlus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +12 during the month.

McManus, 26, was even or better in each of his 12 games in February, highlighted by a +4 on Feb.13 at Atlanta, and a +2 in four other games.

The Newport Beach, California native is tied for seventh in the ECHL with a +20 rating while ranking fifth with 52 points (22g-30a) in 52 games this season. He also earned Most Valuable Player honors at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

McManus has recorded 169 points (63g-106) in 243 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Fort Wayne and Greenville while adding three goals in seven career games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

Prior to his professional career, McManus totaled 119 points (48g-71a) in 170 career collegiate games with the University of Minnesota and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI ¬ËGraphics will present Brannon McManus with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Thunder home game.

After two weeks on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, March 18 against Maine at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 against Reading at 7 p.m.

