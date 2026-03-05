Knight Monsters Add Defenseman Tucker Ness

Published on March 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of defenseman Tucker Ness.

Ness joins the Knight Monsters from Arizona State University, where he posted two goals in 25 games this season.

Originally from Plymouth, Minnesota, Ness skated in 86 games for the Sun Devils across four seasons.

Prior to joining Arizona State, Ness played in 104 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL, where he put up 24 points and 218 penalty minutes.

The Knight Monsters are on the road this weekend to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7. Puck drop on Friday is at 5:05 pm PT, with Saturday puck drop at 4:05 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.