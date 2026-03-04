Thunder Opens Week with Loss at Indy, 3-2

FISHERS, IN - Wichita continued its 12-game road trip on Wednesday night, falling to Indy, 3-2, at Fishers Event Center.

The Thunder fell behind 3-0 before mounting a comeback. Michal Stinil, Noah Beck and Peter Bates each had two points. Gabriel Carriere took the loss, stopping 28 shots.

Wichita opened the contest on a two-man advantage when Dustin Manz was called for a boarding major and Tyler Paquette took a tripping minor just 10 seconds later. The Fuel fizzled out the five-on-three and the game remained scoreless.

At 8:02, Nick Grima made it 1-0 with his first of the year. He dumped the puck around the boards into the Wichita zone. As Carriere came out to play it behind the net, the puck got caught in his skates and somehow made its way over the goal line.

In the second, Lee Lapid connected with a wrist shot from the slot to make it 2-0. He used a defender as a screen and fired it over the glove of Carriere for his 12th of the campaign.

Cody Laskoksy made it 3-0 at 6:33, tallying his ninth of the year. Wichita turned it over near the defensive blueline. Laskosky cut down the slot and beat Carriere with a wrist shot.

Stinil put the Thunder on the board at 9:11. He fired a shot from the right circle on the power play to make it 3-1.

At 14 minutes, Beck recorded another power play goal to make it 3-2. Bates kept the play alive in the slot and found Stinil. He fed a pass over to Beck and his one-timer beat Mitchell Weeks.

Wichita had a late power play when Matt Petgrave was called for tripping at 9:10. Jay Dickman had an early chance but Weeks stood tall.

Down the stretch, the Thunder pulled Carriere for the extra attacker. Indy iced it several times in the last minute, giving Wichita opportunities in the offensive zone with key faceoffs. The Fuel held on and earned a 3-2 win.

Stinil finished with a goal and an assist, giving him two points for the first time since February 14. Beck had a goal and an assist, giving him 41 points in 44 games this year. Bates takes over the team-lead in points (49) with two helpers. He has three assists in the last two contests.

Wichita went 2-for-7 on the power play, recording two or more on the man advantage for the first time since February 13. Indy was 0-for-2.

The Thunder remains in the Hoosier State for another matchup this week against the Fuel on Friday night. Faceoff is set for 6 p.m. CST.

