Adirondack's McManus Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Published on March 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +12 during the month.

McManus was even or better in each of his 12 games in February, highlighted by a +4 on Feb.13 at Atlanta, and a +2 in four other games.

The 26-year-old is tied for seventh in the ECHL with a +20 rating while ranking fifth with 52 points (22g-30a) in 52 games this season. He also earned Most Valuable Player honors at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

A native of Newport Beach, California, McManus has recorded 169 points (63g-106) in 243 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Fort Wayne and Greenville while adding three goals in seven career games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, McManus totaled 119 points (48g-71a) in 170 career collegiate games with the University of Minnesota and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Brannon McManus with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Thunder home game.

Runners-Up: Chase McLane, Adirondack and Noah Carroll, Savannah (+11).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Hank Crone, Kevin Gursoy, Colton Hargrove, Ty Prefontaine and Quinn Warmuth (+3); Atlanta - Brendan Less and Jack O'Brien (+6); Bloomington - Brad Morrison (+6); Cincinnati - Ben King, Jaxson Murray, Sam Stevens and Elijah Vilio (+4); Florida - Jordan Sambrook (+10); Fort Wayne - Trevor Janicke (+9); Greensboro - Artyom Borshyov (+9); Greenville - Keaton Mastrodonato (+3); Idaho - Chris Dodero (+6); Indy - Lee Lapid (+6); Iowa - Nick Carabin (+7); Jacksonville - Peter Tischke (+2); Kalamazoo - Hunter Strand (+6); Kansas City - Casey Carreau (+8); Maine - Michael Underwood (+7); Norfolk - Brody Crane (+2); Orlando - Carter Allen and Ryan Dickinson (+2); Rapid City - Jake Ratzlaff (+9); Reading - Ben Meehan (+6); South Carolina - Connor Mayer (+9); Tahoe - Artur Cholach (+5); Toledo - Tanner Dickinson and Nate Roy (+4); Trois-Rivières - Darick Louis-Jean (+6); Tulsa - Roman Kinal (+6); Utah - Stepan Timofeyev (+4); Wheeling - Daniel Laatsch (+6); Wichita - Nolan Kneen (+7) and Worcester - MacAuley Carson (+4).







ECHL Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.