Steelheads Drop Series Opener 3-2 to Admirals

Published on March 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Idaho Steelheads (34-17-4-0) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (21-29-2-0) 3-2 on Wednesday night inside Norfolk Scope Arena. The Steelheads and Admirals will continue their three-game set on Friday, with puck drop is set for 5:05 p.m. MST.

After a scoreless first period, the Admirals struck fast and early in the middle frame on an odd man rush, with Grant Hebert feeding Brady Fleurent in front for his 22nd tally of the season just 2:04 into the period.

Two minutes later, Mason Nevers knotted the contest up for the Steelheads as Kaleb Pearson corralled a loose puck and fed Nevers who one-timed it past Norfolk goaltender Ian Poulter for a power play goal.

Shortly after, Brody Crane collected a puck off an end-board bounce and fired it home from the left circle to give the Admirals the lead again just over one minute after Nevers' equalizer.

In the third period, Nevers lit the lamp again for his second of the game and sixth of the season after receiving a cross-ice pass from Grant Silianoff and picking the far corner past Poulter to tie the game 2-2.

The comeback wasn't meant to be, however, as with under two minutes remaining in regulation Norfolk found one final go-ahead goal when Brandon Osmundson deposited the puck past Kraws from just outside the crease to lift the Admirals to an eventual 3-2 win.

Idaho's Ben Kraws made 24 saves on 27 shots in the loss, while Norfolk's Ian Poulter saved 25 of 27 shots and collected the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Brandon Osmundson (NOR, 1-1-2, +1, 3 shots, GWG)

2) Isaac Poulter (NOR, 25 saves, win)

3) Brady Fleurent (NOR, 1-1-2, +1, 2 shots)







