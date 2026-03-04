Utah's Connors Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
Published on March 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Utah Grizzlies forward Reilly Connors
(Utah Grizzlies)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies' forward Reilly Connors has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Connors scored 11 goals and added five assists for 16 points in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old had at least one point in nine of his 12 games - including at least one goal in eight games. Connors had multiple points in four games, posting four points (2g-2a) on Feb. 25 against Tahoe and three points (2g-1a) on Feb. 4 at Tahoe.

Under contract to Colorado of the American Hockey League, Connors has 24 points (16g-8a) in 33 games with the Grizzlies this season while adding two goals in eight games with the Eagles.

Prior to turning pro, Connors totaled 35 points (14g-21a) in 126 career collegiate games with Yale University and St. Lawrence University.

