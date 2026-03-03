Knight Monsters Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of goaltender Dominic Basse.

Basse joins the Knight Monsters from the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, where he posted a 2-1-0 record with a 0.95 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage.

Basse started the season with the Utah Grizzlies, where he went 5-6-3 with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage.

Basse split his five years of collegiate hockey between Colorado College, St. Cloud State University, and St. Lawrence University. In 95 total NCAA games, Basse amassed a 34-46-8 record.

A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Basse was a sixth-round draft selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm.







