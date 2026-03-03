K-Wings' Josh Bloom Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that second-year forward Josh Bloom has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.

Bloom, 22, scored seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 12 games during the month.

The forward notched at least one point in nine of his 12 February games, including five multi-point efforts. He had three points (1g-2a) on Feb. 4 against Cincinnati, Feb. 11 at Iowa and Feb. 21 against Indy, while scoring two goals on Feb. 18 at Cincinnati.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Vancouver, Bloom has 23 points (12g-11a) in 16 games with the K-Wings this season, while adding one goal in 17 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

The native of Oakville, Ontario, has recorded 64 points (32g-32a) in 67 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo and three points (1g-2a) in 33 career AHL games with Abbotsford.

Prior to turning pro, Bloom tallied 146 points (68g-78a) in 189 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Saginaw and North Bay.

Next up for Kalamazoo is a trio of games versus the Jacksonville Icemen (19-26-6-1), with First Responders Night up first Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

Join us to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs at 7 p.m. EST March 6 at Wings Event Center. Plus, take advantage of the best food & drink deal in Kalamazoo via $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.







ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.