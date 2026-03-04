ECHL Transactions - March 3
Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 3, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Doug Scott, D
Tahoe:
Ben Lindberg, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete David Tendeck, G Traded to Tulsa
Atlanta:
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Nick McCarry, F Traded to Norfolk
Greenville:
Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Neil Shea, F Signed ECHL SPC
Iowa:
Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild
Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
Delete Brayden Hislop, D Loaned to Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Collin Saccoman, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Norfolk:
Add Nick McCarry, F Acquired from Atlanta
Orlando:
Add Lucas Chard, F Signed ECHL SPC
Rapid City:
Add Zach Giroux, F Signed ECHL SPC
South Carolina:
Add Doug Scott, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Alexis Gravel, G Acquired from Trois-Rivières
Tahoe:
Add Justin Sand, G Added as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nicholas Girouard, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Mathieu Bizier, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jake Gravelle, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Alexis Gravel, G Signed ECHL SPC 3/2
Add Alexis Gravel, G Placed on Reserve 3/2
Delete Alexis Gravel, G Traded to South Carolina
Tulsa:
Add David Tendeck, G Acquired from Allen
Worcester:
Delete Gleb Veremyev, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
Delete Jesse Pulkkinen, D Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
