ECHL Transactions - March 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 3, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Doug Scott, D

Tahoe:

Ben Lindberg, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete David Tendeck, G Traded to Tulsa

Atlanta:

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Nick McCarry, F Traded to Norfolk

Greenville:

Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Neil Shea, F Signed ECHL SPC

Iowa:

Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild

Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

Delete Brayden Hislop, D Loaned to Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Collin Saccoman, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Norfolk:

Add Nick McCarry, F Acquired from Atlanta

Orlando:

Add Lucas Chard, F Signed ECHL SPC

Rapid City:

Add Zach Giroux, F Signed ECHL SPC

South Carolina:

Add Doug Scott, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Alexis Gravel, G Acquired from Trois-Rivières

Tahoe:

Add Justin Sand, G Added as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nicholas Girouard, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Mathieu Bizier, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jake Gravelle, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Alexis Gravel, G Signed ECHL SPC 3/2

Add Alexis Gravel, G Placed on Reserve 3/2

Delete Alexis Gravel, G Traded to South Carolina

Tulsa:

Add David Tendeck, G Acquired from Allen

Worcester:

Delete Gleb Veremyev, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders

Delete Jesse Pulkkinen, D Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders







