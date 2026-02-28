Murphy Reaches 1,000 Saves, Rush Shut out in Tulsa

Rapid City Rush's goaltender Connor Murphy and Simon Mack on game night

TULSA, OK - The Rapid City Rush (22-24-4) could not find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to the Tulsa Oilers (15-29-5) at WeStreet Ice Center on Friday.

Tulsa's Jonny Hooker scored twice early in the third period for the only scoring in the game. Those were Hooker's first two professional goals. Jake Sibell made 32 saves for his first professional shutout.

The Rush came out flying in the first period and outshot the Oilers, 14-4, but failed to score. Tulsa played a better second period, then made Rapid City pay in the third.

Blake Bennett took six shots on goal, as did Ryan Wagner, who was denied on a point-blank chance late in regulation.

Rapid City's penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2, while for the third time in the month of February, the Rush's improved power play did not touch the ice.

Connor Murphy hit a milestone during the third period when he made his 1000th save with the Rush this season. Murphy stopped 25 out of 27 in total.

This was the first regular-season game played at Tulsa's WeStreet Ice Center, the Oilers' practice rink and the home of the Tulsa Jr. Oilers NA3HL team. A capacity crowd of 1,026 was announced.

Tulsa, the last-place team in the ECHL, earned just their eighth win in the last 38 games, but have now won back-to-back contests. Rapid City will look to even the series back at the BOK Center tomorrow night.

Next game: Saturday, February 28 at Tulsa. 6:05 p.m. MST puck drop from the BOK Center.

The Rapid City Rush kick off the month of March at home on March 4th, 6th, and 7th against the Wheeling Nailers! Saturday, March 7th is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota, featuring specialty jerseys and a Coca-Cola youth jersey giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

