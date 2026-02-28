Americans End KC's Long Winning Streak

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Danny Katic battles Kansas City Mavericks' Marcus Crawford and Jack LaFontaine

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, faced the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night in the middle game of a three-game series. The Americans ended the Mavericks' home winning streak at 16 games with a 2-1 overtime victory.

No Goals in the opening period but both teams had chances on the power play. Kansas City had eight penalty minutes in the opening frame, and four for the Americans. Both teams had seven shots on goal after the first period.

The string of power play opportunities continued in the second period and Kansas City cashed in when DFW Metroplex native David Cotton deflected one past Americans Goalie Jackson Parsons on the power play to give the Mavericks the 1-0 lead. It was Cotton's 10th power play goal of the year. The Mavericks held a slim lead in shots on goal, 18-17, after two periods of action.

The Americans finally tied the game in the third period when Sam Stange found the back of the net on the power play with his seventh goal of the year. That made the score 1-1. It remained that way through 60 minutes of action.

The Americans gained the advantage in overtime when a hooking penalty was called on KC, and the Americans made them pay. Colton Hargrove found Michal Gildon alone in front of the net and Gildon buried it for his 14th goal of the season and the game winner for the Americans.

The victory was the Americans' first win of the season over Kansas City, improving their record to 28-19-5-0. The final game of the series is on Saturday night at 6:05 PM.

Tonight was game number 100 of Quinn Warmuth's professional career. All 100 games have been played with the Americans.

The Americans return home next weekend to face the Tulsa Oilers for three games starting on Friday, March 6th at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Come join us for the Allen Americans Alumni Radio Show this coming Monday night at LOYO Burger in McKinney starting at 7:30 PM. Come meet some of the Alumni who will be on hand for the player draft.

They Said it:

Michael Gildon: "A gritty win by the boys tonight. We needed everyone in the game, and everyone showed up when it really mattered most. Jackson (Parsons) made a ton of great saves tonight. Our defense played a hell of a game and made it hard on their forwards to get going. We need to play the same way tomorrow night and get another two points"

Steve Martinson: "Our team is basically in our first year together, so beating one of the leagues top teams is validation that we are closer to our potential."

Jackson Parsons: We stepped up and played as one unit tonight and beat a really good team. A win like this gives us plenty of confidence heading into Saturday night. The boys played a solid defensive game in front of me."

Three Stars:

1. Michael Gildon -Allen

2. Jackson Parsons - Allen

3. Jack Lafontaine - Kansas City

