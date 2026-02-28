K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday

WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (22-22-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, found no luck in the North Division, falling to the Wheeling Nailers (31-14-2-3) on Friday at WesBanco Arena, 7-2.

Wheeling took the initial momentum, scoring a pair of first-period goals. The first came on the power-play at the 1:17 mark and then even-strength at the 4:00 mark.

Andre Ghantous (13) responded with a left post wraparound tuck at the 5:03 mark. On the play, Jackson Kunz (1) notched his first ECHL assist after slipping the puck past a defender to Nolan Walker (22) in the trapezoid, who relayed to Ghantous behind the net for the wraparound.

The Nailers answered with a goal of their own at the 12:15 mark.

Josh Bloom (8) narrowed the deficit back to two with a breakaway five-hole dart at the 14:57 mark. On the breakaway, Colin Bilek (14) crossed a pass through the defensive zone to Brendan Dowler (1), who ignited the rush with a leading pass to Bloom at the offensive zone blue line, and Bloom did the rest.

Wheeling controlled the second period, scoring on the power play at the 6:36 mark and then again short-handed at the 12:39 mark, bringing the score to 5-2.

The Nailers continued to find the net in the third period, scoring at the 3:07 mark and on the power-play at the 11:39 mark.

Aku Koskenvuo (2-5-0-0) made 34 saves in the contest.

Next up, Kalamazoo travels to Cincinnati to take on the Cyclones on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. EST at Heritage Bank Center.

