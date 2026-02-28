K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (22-22-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, found no luck in the North Division, falling to the Wheeling Nailers (31-14-2-3) on Friday at WesBanco Arena, 7-2.
Wheeling took the initial momentum, scoring a pair of first-period goals. The first came on the power-play at the 1:17 mark and then even-strength at the 4:00 mark.
Andre Ghantous (13) responded with a left post wraparound tuck at the 5:03 mark. On the play, Jackson Kunz (1) notched his first ECHL assist after slipping the puck past a defender to Nolan Walker (22) in the trapezoid, who relayed to Ghantous behind the net for the wraparound.
The Nailers answered with a goal of their own at the 12:15 mark.
Josh Bloom (8) narrowed the deficit back to two with a breakaway five-hole dart at the 14:57 mark. On the breakaway, Colin Bilek (14) crossed a pass through the defensive zone to Brendan Dowler (1), who ignited the rush with a leading pass to Bloom at the offensive zone blue line, and Bloom did the rest.
Wheeling controlled the second period, scoring on the power play at the 6:36 mark and then again short-handed at the 12:39 mark, bringing the score to 5-2.
The Nailers continued to find the net in the third period, scoring at the 3:07 mark and on the power-play at the 11:39 mark.
Aku Koskenvuo (2-5-0-0) made 34 saves in the contest.
Next up, Kalamazoo travels to Cincinnati to take on the Cyclones on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. EST at Heritage Bank Center.
Our local first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. For that, we want to say, 'Thank you.' Join us to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs at 7 p.m. EST March 6 at Wings Event Center. Plus, take advantage of the best food & drink deal in Kalamazoo via $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.
