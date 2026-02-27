Austin Roest Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Friday that forward Austin Roest has been reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta by Nashville.

Roest, 22, joins the Gladiators after playing in 28 games in the American Hockey League with the Milwaukee Admirals this season, where he had 3 assists. The 5'10", 180-pound forward was drafted in the 6th round, 175th overall of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators and is in the first year of his professional career after spending the last five seasons with the WHL's Everett Silvertips. Roest joined the Silvertips in the 2020-21 season and spent the entirety of his WHL career with Everett, logging 89 goals and 107 assists for 196 points in 210 games. He scored 38 goals and 33 assists for 71 points in the 2023-24 season as the captain of the Silvertips before missing the majority of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury.

The Gladiators host the Jacksonville Icemen for Heroes Night on Friday, February 27th. The Gladiators will be wearing specialty jerseys designed by forward Mickey Burns and will be honoring the heroes in the community. Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM EST, get your tickets and join the battle today!







