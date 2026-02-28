Mariners Power Through Thunder for Sixth Straight Win

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, blanked the Adirondack Thunder 5-0 on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena, extending their winning streak to six games. Brooklyn Kalmikov, Robert Cronin, and Nick Anderson all registered four points each as the Mariners used four power play goals to stop Adirondack's win streak at ten.

The Mariners struck first, netting the only goal of the opening period on the power play at 12:35. Nick Anderson unleashed a wrister from the point through traffic that banked in off the post for his third goal of the season.

Maine tacked on two more goals with the man advantage in the middle frame. Robert Cronin whipped a quick turnaround shot through Tyler Brennan at 5:01 before setting up Andreev on the back door at 8:39. Cronin and Brooklyn Kalmikov collected points on all three goals as the Mariners carried a 3-0 lead into the third. The second period also featured a pair of fights as Maine's Jackson Stewart tangled with Adirondack's Jacob Graves and Jackson Edward fought Tag Bertuzzi late in the stanza.

Brooklyn Kalmikov buried Maine's fourth power play goal of the night at 10:16 of the third, stepping into a wrister from the left circle. Jacob Hudson added a fifth goal from the same spot at even strength at 12:49. Brad Arvanitis stopped all 26 Adirondack shots for his second shutout of the road trip, third of the season, and fourth of his ECHL career.

The Mariners (26-15-5-2) finish their eight-game road trip on Saturday night in Worcester with a 6:05 PM puck drop. They return home Sunday afternoon to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM, for "First Responders Night," presented by WGME, as well as a full team postgame autograph session in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge.







