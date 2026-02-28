Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (27-18-5-1, 60 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-23-5-1, 48 PTS), 4-1, at Santander Arena on Friday, February 27th.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (9-7-1-1) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 37 shots faced while Swamp Rabbits' netminder Isaiah Saville (7-7-0-1) suffered the loss in goal with 27 saves on 30 shots faced.
Ben Meehan (7) and Jeremy Michel (9) broke the scoreless game with goals at 6:34 and 18:05 into the second period, respectively, for a Reading two-goal lead entering the third period, 2-0.
Tyler Lovell (6) cut Reading's lead in half at 8:32 of the third period for Greenville, 2-1, before Michel (10) restored the Royals two-goal lead at 8:57, 3-1. Liam Devlin (7) sealed the Reading win with an empty net goal at 18:04, 4-1.
The win was Reading's fifth straight at home and their 14th over their last 17 home games (14-2-1-0).
The Royals conclude a two-game series against Greenville on Saturday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
