Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (27-18-5-1, 60 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-23-5-1, 48 PTS), 4-1, at Santander Arena on Friday, February 27th.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (9-7-1-1) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 37 shots faced while Swamp Rabbits' netminder Isaiah Saville (7-7-0-1) suffered the loss in goal with 27 saves on 30 shots faced.

Ben Meehan (7) and Jeremy Michel (9) broke the scoreless game with goals at 6:34 and 18:05 into the second period, respectively, for a Reading two-goal lead entering the third period, 2-0.

Tyler Lovell (6) cut Reading's lead in half at 8:32 of the third period for Greenville, 2-1, before Michel (10) restored the Royals two-goal lead at 8:57, 3-1. Liam Devlin (7) sealed the Reading win with an empty net goal at 18:04, 4-1.

The win was Reading's fifth straight at home and their 14th over their last 17 home games (14-2-1-0).

The Royals conclude a two-game series against Greenville on Saturday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!







ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.