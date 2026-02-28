Heartlanders' Point Streak Halted at Indy, 5-2
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fishers, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders' season-long six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) came to an end against the Indy Fuel, 5-2, Friday night at Fishers Event Center. Iowa capitalized on two of their five power plays to keep pace, but two third-period goals closed the door on the Heartlanders' comeback. Mitchell Weeks made 22 saves for the Fuel in the victory. Iowa's Riley Mercer made 21 saves in defeat.
Cody Laskosky opened the scoring for the Fuel, tipping a shot past Mercer 3:36 into the first period to give Indy an early lead. Jadon Joseph extended the advantage to 2-0 at 12:37 of the frame. Keltie Jeri-Leon answered on the power play at 13:49, slipping a shot through at the left post to pull the Heartlanders back within one, 2-1, assisted by Max Patterson (1g, 1a) and Nick Carabin (2a)
Terry Broadhurst added to Indy's lead with a power-play goal at 16:43 of the second to make it 3-1.
Patterson responded for Iowa three minutes later, finishing a feed from Carabin on the power play to cut the deficit back to one. Panwar notched another for the Fuel at 10:44 of the third period before Matt Petgrave scored an empty-net goal.
The Heartlanders and Fuel rematch Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
Iowa is next at home for Luck of the Landers against Kansas City on Wed., Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
