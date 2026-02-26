Heartlanders Have Points in Six Straight, Beat Bison, 5-3

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored the first three goals and first star Elliot Desnoyers tallied two more in the third to upend the Bloomington Bison Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Desnoyers' first goal, a left circle slap shot, gave Iowa a 4-2 lead with ten minutes to go. After Lou Felix Denis' second of the game at 5:13, Desnoyers responded with an empty-net, power-plays goal in the final minute for his second multi-goal game of the season.

Iowa tied the team record for shots on goal in a period (24) in the first; on the Heartlanders' 19th shot, Captain Jonny Sorenson took a pass from Jaxon Nelson, deked to the left slot and finished short side for his 12th of the season. Isaac Johnson earned the secondary helper.

The Heartlanders added two more in the second to extend to a 3-1 lead through 40. At 3:12 of the second, Max Patterson gave Iowa a 2-0 edge with a power forward strut to the net front through a defender. Luke Mobley assisted. Iowa then struck on the man up with a snipe from Matt Sop, taking an in-stride pass from Keltie Jeri-Leon and lifting it top shelf with three minutes to go in the second for a 3-0 lead.

Bloomington scored the next two in a five-minute span, cutting Iowa's edge to 3-2.

Riley Mercer blocked 30 shots in victory and is 6-0-1-0 in his last seven starts. Callum Tung took the loss despite 36 saves (4 GA).

The Heartlanders are on the road Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Indy. Iowa is next at home for Luck of the Landers against Kansas City on Wed., Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

