Appleby Makes 33 Saves, Cyclones Record Shutout Victory over Toledo

Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones recorded a 4-0 shutout victory over the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center. A 33-save shutout from Ken Appleby highlighted the victory for the Cyclones.

Cincinnati would score the lone goal of the opening period. Off an excellent feed from Ryan Kirwan, Gabriel Bernier (1) scored on a backhanded finish to make it 1-0, Cincinnati. With his goal, Bernier recorded his first professional goal on his debut.

Luke Grainger (12) would expand the Cincinnati lead with a five-hole finish that solved Matt Jurusik. Grainger now has goals in back-to-back games and was assisted by Shawn Kennedy and Elijah Vilio.

48 seconds after Cincinnati's second of the game, Marko Sikic (5) scored on a seeing-eye shot to triple the Cyclones lead to 3-0. Sikic scored his first goal since Feb. 6, 2026 against the Toledo Walleye.

Both Jaxson Murray and Hayden Ford recorded assists on the play to notch their first professional points, respectively.

Later on in the period, Blake Tosto (1) would score on a breakaway that saw the debuting forward score on a nifty finish. In his Cyclones debut, Tosto scored his first professional goal to give Cincinnati a 4-0 lead and cap off a three-goal second period.

Shawn Murray logged his second assist of the game, giving him his second multi-point performance as a pro. Jake Johnson logged the secondary in a game that saw 11 different Cyclones record points for the victory.

Ken Appleby would do the rest in the third period. The 10-year pro made a grand total of 33 saves to log his first shutout of the season, and the first for Cincinnati since Jan. 28, 2025 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Cincinnati continues their four-game week with a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Cincinnati continues their four-game week with a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.







