Blades Look to Stay Hot against Solar Bears

February 26, 2026

Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham (left) faces off with the Orlando Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - Following a dominant 6-1 victory over Orlando on Sunday, the Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the second of three consecutive meetings against their in-state rivals.

Florida has been impressive of late, earning points in each of its last seven games with a 5-0-1-1 mark during that stretch. The recent surge has the Everblades atop the South Division through 50 games with 70 points, holding a one-point lead over Atlanta. A key factor in Florida's success has been its play on home ice, where the Blades are 4-0-2-1 since January 30.

In goal, Cam Johnson has anchored the run, starting each of the last six contests. The Troy, Michigan native is 4-0-1-1 over that span with a .942 save percentage and 1.29 goals-against average, allowing two goals or fewer in each start. Overall, his 16 wins are tied for fourth-most in the ECHL, while his 2.08 goals-against average ranks sixth.

This season Florida has controlled the season series against Orlando, winning seven of nine meetings, including a 3-1-1 mark at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears claimed a 4-3 win in the last meeting in Estero on January 3. Each of the last four matchups at Hertz Arena has been decided by one goal, with three requiring overtime. Brad Ralph's group has become accustomed to one goal games with five of Florida's last seven games extending beyond regulation.

Florida's penalty kill has delivered timely results, successfully killing off its last 19 opportunities across a seven-game stretch, including a shorthanded goal Sunday in Orlando. The Blades rank second in the ECHL on the penalty kill at 88.2 percent and are tied for second with nine shorthanded goals, while Orlando's power play ranks 11th at 19.8 percent.

Orlando enters sixth in the South Division with 45 points, trailing Savannah by 11 for the final playoff spot with 20 games remaining. The Solar Bears have dropped five straight, including Sunday's loss at the Kia Center. Former Everblade Reece Newkirk leads Orlando with 51 points, tied for third in the ECHL.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena in the makeup game originally scheduled for December 29. The two clubs will meet again Saturday in Orlando for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff.

