Blades Look to Extend Winning Streak to Five

Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades huddle

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a decisive 4-1 victory over Orlando Thursday in Estero, the Florida Everblades look to push their win streak to five games Saturday night at the Kia Center as the teams conclude a three-game set.

Tarun Fizer has helped energize Florida's offense responding recording back-to-back three-point performances over Orlando. The Chestermere, Alberta native notched a pair of goals Sunday in Orlando along with an assist before collecting a couple helpers and his 13th goal of the season Thursday. This season Fizer has eight points (4g-4a) against Orlando and ranks third on the Blades in goals with 13.

With Thursday night's victory Florida improved to 8-1-1 against their in-state foes in 10 meetings this season. Florida has been stout defensively throughout the series holding the Solar Bears offense to two goals or fewer in seven of the 10 matchups. Brad Ralph's group has been notably impressive at the Kia Center owning a perfect 4-0-0-0 record inside enemy territory and have outscored Orlando 20-3 over the four games.

Florida enters with a 17-6-3 road record, tied for the third-most road wins in the ECHL, while Orlando is 8-16-2 at home, tied for the third-fewest home victories in the league.

Florida's penalty kill has been dominant of late, scoring shorthanded goals in back-to-back games while successfully killing off its last 22 opportunities. Orlando, meanwhile, has struggled on special teams, going scoreless on its last 23 power-play chances and surrendering four shorthanded goals over its past six games.

The Everblades rank second in the ECHL with 10 shorthanded goals, while the Solar Bears have allowed a league-worst 11. Florida's penalty kill has been particularly effective against Orlando, killing off all 13 power plays at the Kia Center this season and have scored three of its four shorthanded goals in the series on the road.

Cam Johnson continued his strong run Thursday, stopping 18 of 19 Orlando shots to earn his 17th win of the season. The seventh-year Everblade has started seven straight games, allowing two goals or fewer in each while posting a 5-0-1-1 record with a 1.25 goals-against average and .942 save percentage over that stretch. His 17 wins rank fourth in the ECHL, while his 2.04 goals-against average sits fifth.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Kia Center, marking the 11th meeting of the season between the two clubs. Florida will continue its two-game road swing Sunday in Jacksonville with a 3:00 p.m. ET faceoff.

