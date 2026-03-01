Mariners Win Streak Reaches Seven in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, defeated the Worcester Railers 2-1 on Saturday night at DCU Center, completing a 7-1 road trip with their seventh consecutive win. Jacob Hudson and Liam Gorman scored back-to-back goals early in the second period to put Maine ahead to stay.

The Railers got on the board first, midway through the opening period when Anthony Repaci got alone in front of Brad Arvanitis and made a backhand move, putting one under the crossbar for his 17th of the season.

Early in the second, the Mariners struck twice in just over a minute to flip the score in their favor. Jacob Hudson redirected Nick Anderson's shot past Tristan Lennox at 1:36 to tie it, and Liam Gorman put Maine ahead just 1:10 later when he followed his own dump-in and backhanded the end board carom home. The Mariners carried the 2-1 lead into the third.

The Mariners penalty kill went 4/4 on the night including three key ones in the third to hold the lead. Brad Arvanitis stopped 25 of 26 Railers shots to earn his 14th win.

