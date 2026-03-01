Dunlap Scores Two Power-Play Goals in Lions' Win

February 28, 2026

The Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory Saturday night over the Adirondack Thunder (affiliated with the New Jersey Devils). The win marked the 100th behind the bench for general manager and head coach Ron Choules with the Trois-Rivières franchise.

The intensity ramped up just seconds into the game. Only 10 seconds after puck drop, Landon Fuller and Daniel Amesbury dropped the gloves at center ice.

Still within the opening minute, the visitors struck first as Dylan Wendt fired a quick shot past goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau.

However, the second half of the opening period belonged to the Lions. In the final minute of play, Joe Dunlap capitalized on a power play, creating space before beating Jeremy Brodeur. Jacob Dion and Israel Mianscum picked up assists on the American forward's sixth goal of the season.

In the middle frame, the Thunder regained the lead. Tag Bertuzzi finished a pass from Brannon McManus to score Adirondack's second goal of the night.

But the Lions responded. Later in the second period, Dunlap pounced on a loose puck in front of the net to score his second power-play goal of the game, tying the contest. Morgan Adams-Moisan and Mathias Laferrière were credited with assists.

Montreal native Mathias Laferrière kept the momentum going, tipping a shot from Jacob Dion for his third goal of the season to give the Lions their first lead of the night. Israel Mianscum also earned an assist on the play.

Trois-Rivières continued to push as Isaac Dufort beat Brodeur to net his eighth goal of the season, doubling the Lions' advantage. Jacob Paquette recorded an assist on the goal and has now registered at least one point in three consecutive games.

Brannon McManus later cut the deficit, sending both teams to the locker room with the Lions holding a one-goal lead.

No goals were scored in the third period, allowing Trois-Rivières to secure two points in the standings.

The Lions will return to action in less than 24 hours as their road trip continues to Portland, where they will face the Maine Mariners (affiliated with the Boston Bruins) on Sunday at 3 p.m.

