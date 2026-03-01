Cincinnati 3-Ways Take Down K-Wings, 4-2, on Saturday Night

Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati 3-Ways defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-2, on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. A two-goal performance from Marko Sikic highlighted three unanswered goals for the 3-Ways against their Central Division foes.

A scoreless first period saw Cincinnati outshoot the K-Wings, 16-6. The 3-Ways would strike first thanks to a forecheck that forced Powell Connor to turnover the puck in front. Ryan Kirwan (19) scored to make it 1-0, Cincinnati.

Kalamazoo would strike twice to tie the game and then take the lead. Both of Kalamazoo's goals tonight were scored by Jackson Kunz (4, 5), including one that was created by Andre Ghantous to give the K-Wings their lead.

Cincinnati went into the third down by one and saw the clock whittle down to the final 10 minutes of regulation. A late surge from the 3-Ways saw Marko Sikic (6) tie the game off a feed from Jaxson Murray. Sikic's finish tied the game at 2-2 with 9:38 left in regulation.

Sikic (7) would not be denied tonight, scoring off a rebound just minutes later to give Cincinnati their second lead of the night. Jaxson Murray recorded yet another assist along with Gunnarwolfe Fontaine. The 3-Ways would take a 3-2 lead with 4:27 left in regulation.

Marko Sikic recorded his first two-goal performance of the season, and his first since Jan. 20, 2025 when he notched a pair against the Toledo Walleye. Murray logged his first multi-point performance as a pro with his two assists tonight.

Ryan Kirwan (20) reached the 20-goal mark in his rookie season with the empty net goal to ice the game for the 3-Ways. Stevens logged the assist to extend his point streak to four games.

Tommy Scarfone records his seventh win of the season, making 23 saves against Kalamazoo to give Cincinnati the victory. With the win, Cincinnati becomes the first team in the season series to win on home ice, with the visiting team having won the previous seven meetings.

These two hockey clubs will meet again for a rematch at Heritage Bank Center tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. Cincinnati will host the K-Wings, with the game available to be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.







ECHL Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.