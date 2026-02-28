ECHL Announces Fine

Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Wheeling's Connor Lockhart has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #799, Kalamazoo at Wheeling, on Feb. 27.

Lockhart is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 8:53 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.