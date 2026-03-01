Fuel Sell out Blackhawks Night, Fall to Heartlanders

Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Indy Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday night to close out the weekend. After two first period goals for the Heartlanders, Indy could not make a comeback and ultimately fell, 2-0.

1ST PERIOD

Less than a minute into the game, Iowa's Max Patterson took a tripping penalty. This gave the Fuel an early power play but the Heartlanders killed it off.

Jonny Sorenson scored first for the Heartlanders at 6:49.

At 14:10, Fuel forward Dustin Manz took a holding penalty to give the Heartlanders their first power play of the game.

Jaxon Nelson capitalized on the power play with a goal to make it 2-0 at 15:47.

Time expired soon after with the Fuel outshooting the Heartlanders, 13-8 despite being down 2-0.

2ND PERIOD

Iowa's Jack Robilotti took the frame's first penalty at 2:21. He was sent to the box for slashing but the Heartlanders killed it off.

Nothing else was added to the game sheet in that period.

After two frames, Indy was still down 2-0 but outshooting the Heartlanders 17-14.

3RD PERIOD

Connor Stewart took an interference penalty at 3:54, putting Indy back on the power play. The penalty was killed off.

Indy's Michael Marchesan took a high sticking penalty at 8:21, but the Heartlanders could not score with the advantage.

After that was killed off, Nick Grima took a slashing penalty which put the Fuel back on the penalty kill at 11:46. They were successful on the kill.

With 2:13 left in regulation, Indy took a timeout before pulling Owen Flores from net in favor of the extra skater.

Despite the advantage, Indy could not score before time expired. The Fuel outshot Iowa, 23-19 but fell 2-0 on Saturday night.







ECHL Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.