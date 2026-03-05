Cincinnati Adds Forward Liam Kidney out of College
Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed forward Liam Kidney to a Standard Player Contract. Kidney signs following four collegiate seasons at Acadia University (USports).
Kidney, 24, signs his first professional contract with Cincinnati after appearing in 114 games with Acadia University. Throughout the course of his collegiate career, Kidney logged 26 goals and 53 assists (79 points) with the Axemen. A constant in the lineup, Kidney is coming off a 2025-26 season where he recorded a career-best seven goals and 21 assists (28 points) and finished second in scoring for the 'X-Men'.
At the junior level, Kidney played for four different teams in the QMJHL. After four seasons with the Cape Breton Eagles, Kidney would spend 2021-22 appearing in games for Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Drummondville Voltigeurs, before finishing his junior career with the Rimouski Océanic. Over his five year QMJHL tenure, Kidney logged 31 goals and 49 assists (80 points) over the span of 193 career games.
