Fuel Claim Late Night Win over Wichita on Wednesday

Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Wichita Thunder for the first of three games this week. After a lengthy delay due to a power outage, they dropped the puck at 9:18 p.m. and wasted no time in heating things up. Despite two power play goals from Wichita, the Fuel claimed the 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

1ST PERIOD

Less than two minutes into the game, Fuel captain Chris Cameron and Wichita's Jack Bar were each given two minute minor penalties for roughing. In addition to that, Dustin Manz was assessed a five minute major penalty for boarding. He was also given a ten-minute misconduct.

Ten seconds later, Tyler Paquette was called for tripping too. Wichita poured on the shots with the 5-on-3 advantage, however Mitchell Weeks stopped every one.

Nick Grima scored his first goal of the season at 8:02 to make it 1-0 in favor of the Fuel, on a puck that trickled past the goaltender unknowingly. The assists were credited to Matt Petgrave and Terry Broadhurst.

At 11:16, Jesse Tucker and Wichita's Declan Smith dropped the gloves. Tucker was given two minutes for interference, while Smith was given five minutes for fighting as well as a match penalty for fighting with taped hands.

Less than a minute later, Peter Bates was called for high sticking, however Wichita killed off all their penalties.

By the end of the first frame, Indy was outshooting Wichita 13-10.

2ND PERIOD

At 3:39, Lee Lapid scored for the Fuel to make it 2-0. The lone assist was given to Brett Moravec.

Less than three minutes later, Lapid picked up an assist on a goal by Cody Laskosky. Defenseman Christian Berger claimed the other assist to make it 3-0.

At 8:38, Cameron headed to the penalty box for roughing. This put the Thunder on a power play, which they quickly capitalized on with a goal by Michal Stinil to make it 3-1.

With 9:32 left in the second period, Tucker took a high sticking penalty. This put the Thunder back on the power play, but the Fuel killed it off.

As soon as Tucker left the box, Grima went back in for a high sticking penalty of his own. Less than a minute later, Jadon Joseph joined him for an elbowing call. Wichita's Noah Beck quickly capitalized with their second power play goal of the night to cut the Fuel's lead to 3-2.

At the end of the second period, the Fuel were outshooting Wichita 22-16, while still leading 3-2.

3RD PERIOD

At 9:10, Petgrave took the game's next penalty for tripping. That penalty was killed off.

With about two minutes to go, Wichita pulled Gabriel Carriere from net in favor of the extra attacker.

Despite a few shot attempts on the empty net by the Fuel, time expired with them up 3-2 while outshooting them 31-22.







