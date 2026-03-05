ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Tulsa's Iverson fined, suspended

Tulsa's Keegan Iverson has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #826, Tulsa at Kansas City, on March 4.

Iverson is fined and suspended under Rule #70.4 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the penalty box to join an altercation.

Iverson will miss Tulsa's games at Allen (March 6, March 7 and March 8) and at Utah (March 12 and March 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wichita's Smith fined, suspended

Wichita's Declan Smith has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #825, Wichita at Indy, on March 4.

Smith is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for fighting at 11:16 of the first period.

Smith will miss Wichita's game at Indy on March 6.

Indy's Joseph fined, suspended

Indy's Jadon Joseph has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #825, Wichita at Indy on March 4.

Joseph is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his elbowing infraction at 13:24 of the second period.

Joseph will miss Indy's games vs. Wichita on March 6 and March 7.

