Rush Honor South Dakota Legend Joe Foss, Unveil Military Appreciation Jersey

Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, unveiled their annual Military Appreciation Night jersey on Thursday.

The Rush organization revealed the jersey in front of a live audience at The Hangar Pub of Box Elder for the second straight year, the only in-person viewing before Saturday night's game. The jersey, proudly sponsored by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, honors Joe Foss, South Dakota's most decorated hero.

Joseph J. Foss, born outside Sioux Falls and a graduate of both Sioux Falls Washington High School and the University of South Dakota, joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 1940. In October 1942, his unit was sent to Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.

Fighting in the Pacific Theater during World War II, Foss and his flight of eight wildcats, known as 'Joe Foss' Flying Circus,' became a dominant force in the skies over Guadalcanal. Foss was credited with 26 aerial victories between October 1942 and January 1943, and his group shot down 72 Japanese aircraft.

Foss was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

He later returned to his home state and served in the South Dakota National Guard before launching a political career. Foss served two terms as a representative in the state legislature, then was elected Governor of South Dakota and completed two terms from 1955-59. Foss became the state's youngest governor at the age of 39.

The meticulously designed jersey features numerous fine details and nods to the history the Rush are honoring this Saturday. The jersey features a steel blue base, resembling the color of the planes Joe Foss flew over the Pacific. Behind the Rush emblem on the front is a map of the Guadalcanal campaign.

On the sleeves are a nod to Joe Foss' Flying Circus. The two groups within Foss' squadron, the 'Farm Boys' and the 'City Slickers,' are represented on the lower portion of each arm. Above those names is the roundel of the United States Army Air Corps.

The Flag of the United States stands proudly on the left shoulder, and the Flag of South Dakota on the right shoulder. CVMA's patch is on the back of each jersey, below the nameplate and player number.

Always the most significant themed night each season, Military Appreciation Night is an outstanding opportunity for the Rush to honor their local ties in the military town of Rapid City. The team will wear the specialty jerseys on Saturday, March 7th, and auctioned off immediately after the game with proceeds benefiting CVMA.

In 2023, the Rush won Specialty Jersey of the Year at the ECHL League Awards for their military jerseys featuring call signs from the 34th and 37th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The Rapid City Rush kick off the month of March at home on March 4th, 6th, and 7th against the Wheeling Nailers! Saturday, March 7th is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota, featuring specialty jerseys and a Coca-Cola youth jersey giveaway.







