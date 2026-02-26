Jake Murray Signs PTO with AHL Rockford

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Jake Murray has signed a PTO with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Murray goes back to the AHL for a second time this season. The 6'3", 216-pound blue-liner has played all but three games as a Swamp Rabbit this season, earning two goals and a dozen assists for 14 points in 46 games, while also leading the Swamp Rabbits with a +9 rating. Murray was last called up to the AHL on a PTO with the defending Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks, logging one appearance on November 11th.

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Murray, 23, is in his third season of professional hockey. Between his time in the AHL with the Canucks and Texas Stars, and his ECHL career with the Swamp Rabbits, Idaho Steelheads, and Cincinnati Cyclones, he holds nine goals and 58 points in 166 games. Prior to his professional experience, Murray skated in 257 games in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and Guelph Storm, collecting 100 points (14g-86ast). He served as an alternate captain for three seasons: two with Kingston and one with Guelph.

The Swamp Rabbits now begin a franchise record 11-game road trip this Friday, February 27th, taking on the Reading Royals for a pair of games to close out February. Puck drop the opener is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Santander Arena.







