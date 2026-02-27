Oilers Receive Mitchell Russell from Savannah, Jaxsen Wiebe Joins Ghost Pirates

Published on February 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced a trade Thursday, with the Oilers receiving Mitchell Russell from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for forward Jaxsen Wiebe's reassignment from the Anaheim Ducks.

Russell, 24, joins Tulsa from Savannah, where he appeared only eight times this season due to injury.

The six-foot, 194-pound forward spent the majority of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with the Wichita Thunder on assignment from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, compiling 44 points (19g, 25a) in 81 games. Russell also netted two goals in 12 appearances with San Jose during the same span.

Prior to turning pro, the Peterborough, Ontario native played with Owen Sound and North Bay of the OHL, notching 161 points (78g, 83a) in 239 games split between the clubs. Russell's best campaign came in 2021-22 with North Bay, recording 88 points (41g, 47a) and a +33 rating in 64 regular season games with the Battalion - adding a team-high 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games.

Wiebe, 23, is in final year of his ELC with the Anaheim Ducks, having spent time with Tulsa on assignment during all three seasons. Through 23 games this season, Wiebe has scored 11 points (3g, 8a), including Tulsa's lone penalty-shot goal.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native will be reassigned by Anaheim to Savannah as compensation for Russell.

Tulsa hosts Rapid City tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 27 at 7:05 p.m. for the first ever regular season game at WeStreet Ice Center. The game is the first of the season series and the first-of-three on the weekend between the Rush and Oilers.

