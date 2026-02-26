Knight Monsters Fall in Road Series Opener to Grizzlies 8-3

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Golden Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Utah Grizzlies on the road on Wednesday night, 8-3.

In the first period, Tahoe got on the board first as Jordan Gustafson continued to stay hot, making it 1-0. However, Utah would end the period with three unanswered goals to head into the intermission up 3-1.

In the second, the Grizzlies added two more goals in a row to make it 5-1. However, in his first game back from the Henderson Silver Knights, Sloan Stanick found the back of the net to cut the lead to 5-2. This was also Stanick's 100th game with the Knight Monsters in his career. However, less than two minutes later, Utah would answer with another goal to push the lead back to four, as Utah led 6-2 after the first 40 minutes.

In the final period, Utah would go on to extend its lead to 7-2, but Tahoe would answer as Eric Olson found the back of the net in his first game in a Knight Monsters uniform to make it 7-3. The goal was also Olson's first career goal at the ECHL level. However, just 12 seconds later, Utah would add on another goal to go up five and take the victory by a score of 8-3.

Utah was led offensively by Danny Dzhaniyev, who scored a goal and added five assists for six points in the game. Reilly Connors also stood out offensively with a pair of goals and a pair of assists.

The Knight Monsters are back in action on Friday, February 27, to take on the Grizzlies again. Puck drop is at 6:10 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







