Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of forward Keanan Stewart.

Stewart joins Tahoe from the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL, where he put up 16 points in 21 games this season.

Stewart also spent time this season with the Iowa Heartlanders, scoring a goal in six contests. The Guelph, Ontario, native appeared in 27 games last year for the Heartlanders and scored five points.

Stewart previously spent time in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder and the Cincinnati Cyclones upon his graduation from Mercyhurst University. In 85 games at the NCAA level, Stewart amassed 29 points.

Stewart will wear number 45 for the Knight Monsters and joins the team on their road trip in Utah.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.