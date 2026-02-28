Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, were shut out 4-0 by the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night at Enmarket Arena.
After a back-and-forth opening period, South Carolina broke through with 18.3 seconds remaining in the frame when Simon Pinard ripped a shot from the left side on a two-on-one to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
The Stingrays extended their advantage just 43 seconds into the second period on the power play, as Kyler Kupka tucked a puck home from the top of the crease to make it 2-0.
South Carolina added another with 6:30 left in the second when Stan Cooley finished off a rebound from a Romain Rodzinski shot to push the lead to 3-0 after two periods.
The Stingrays capped the scoring in the third period when Zac Funk chipped in a shot from the slot to make it 4-0.
Seth Eisele recorded the shutout for South Carolina, stopping all 29 shots he faced. Vinnie Purpura made 21 saves on 25 shots for Savannah.
The Ghost Pirates return to action Saturday night at home against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
