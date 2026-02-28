Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, were shut out 4-0 by the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

After a back-and-forth opening period, South Carolina broke through with 18.3 seconds remaining in the frame when Simon Pinard ripped a shot from the left side on a two-on-one to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Stingrays extended their advantage just 43 seconds into the second period on the power play, as Kyler Kupka tucked a puck home from the top of the crease to make it 2-0.

South Carolina added another with 6:30 left in the second when Stan Cooley finished off a rebound from a Romain Rodzinski shot to push the lead to 3-0 after two periods.

The Stingrays capped the scoring in the third period when Zac Funk chipped in a shot from the slot to make it 4-0.

Seth Eisele recorded the shutout for South Carolina, stopping all 29 shots he faced. Vinnie Purpura made 21 saves on 25 shots for Savannah.

