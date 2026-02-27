Grizzlies Gameday: February 27, 2026 - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Tahoe Knight Monsters (26-21-2-3, 57 points, .548 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (20-25-7, 47 points, .452 point %)
Date: February 27, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm
Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14325090-2026-tahoe-knight-monsters-vs-utah-grizzlies
Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES
Next Game: February 28, 2026. Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.
Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Friday's Matchup
It's the second of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Knight Monsters. The Grizzlies are 3-4 this season vs Tahoe. Utah has scored 27 goals in their last 4 head to head matchups with Tahoe. Utah is 17 for 54 on the power play over their last 16 games. Utah has scored 47 goals in 10 games in February.
Games This Week at Maverik Center
Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Tahoe 3 Utah 8 - Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 5 assists. Reilly Connors scored 2 goals and 2 assists. Stepan Timofeyev had 1 goal and 3 assists. Maxim Barbashev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Andrew Noel each scored a goal. Utah outshot Tahoe 36 to 34. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play, Tahoe was 1 for 3. Colby Enns, Connors, Dzhaniyev and Timofeyev were each a +4.
Friday - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.
Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.
Games Next Week
March 6, 2026 - Utah at Bloomington. 6:00 pm.
March 7, 2026 - Utah at Cincinnati. 5:30 pm.
March 8, 2026 - Utah at Cincinnati. 1:00 pm.
All times Mountain.
Who's Been Hot Lately for Utah/Grizzlies Among League Leaders
Reilly Connors has 10 goals and 5 assists in his last 10 games.
Danny Dzhaniyev has 4 goals and 14 assists in his last 10 games. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 14 multiple point games. Dzhaniyev leads the league with 217 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev leads all rookies in points (51) and assists (34). Dzhaniyev is 2nd among rookies with 18 power play points and tied with Hansen-Bukata for first among league rookies with 16 power play assists. The 6 point effort vs Tahoe on February 25 (1 goal, 5 assists) was tied for the highest point total in the league this season.
Evan Friesen has a goal in 6 of his last 10 games and 9 goals in his last 16 games. Friesen has 11 points (6g, 5a) in 10 games in February.
Tyler Gratton has 17 points (9g, 8a) in his last 16 games. Gratton is tied for the league lead with 9 power play goals. Gratton has a power play goal in 3 of his last 7 games. Gratton has a point in 9 of his last 12 games (6g, 5a) and a point in 12 of his last 16 games.
Aiden Hansen-Bukata is third among all league rookies with 30 assists. AHB has 10 points (1g, 9a) in 10 games in February. Hansen-Bukata has a point in 7 of his last 10 games. He has 3 separate 2 assist games in his last 8 contests.
Reed Lebster is second in the league with 28 goals. Lebster has 7 goals in his last 11 games. Lebster is 10th in the league with 49 points (28g, 21a). Lebster has 23 points (11g, 12a) in his last 16 games. Lebster is 5th in the league with 172 shots on goal.
Luke Manning has a goal in 3 of his last 7 games after returning from a lower body injury. Manning has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 12 games. Manning has a goal in 4 of his last 6 home games.
Stepan Timofeyev has 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists) in his last 6 games. Timofeyev is a +5 in his last 2 games.
Offensive Production for the Grizzlies
Utah has scored 66 goals in their last 16 games and 46 goals in 10 games in February. Utah has scored 19 third period goals on 100 shots over their last 10 games. The Grizzlies have scored 5 or more goals in 5 of their last 10 games.
Grizzlies Power Play Has Been Strong
The Grizzlies are 17 for 54 on the power play over their last 16 games. Utah is 5th in the league on the power play at 22.1 percent (40 of 181). Tyler Gratton leads Utah with 9 power play goals. Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 16 power play assists, which leads all league rookies and is 5th overall in the league. Danny Dzhaniyev has 18 power play points (2g, 16a). Reed Lebster has 14 power play points (6g, 8a). Neil Shea has 4 goals and 3 assists on the power play this season. Evan Friesen has 4 goals and 4 assists and Stepan Timofeyev has 3 goals and 3 assists.
Team Notes
The Grizzlies have played in the most road games of any team in the league (30). Utah has scored 114 goals on the road this season (3.80 goals per game). Utah is 5-2-1 over their last 8 road games. Utah is 15-12-3 on the road this season Utah has scored 47 goals in 10 games in February. Utah is 17 for 54 (31.4 percent) on the power play over their last 16 games. Utah has scored 19 third period goals on 100 shots over their last 10 games (19.0 shooting percentage in the third periods in February). The Grizzlies have used 52 players this season.
There are four players who have appeared in all 52 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 15-9-3 when scoring first and 12-1-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 16-3-4 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 19-8-3 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. Utah has used 8 different goaltenders this season. 11 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season. Utah is 9-0-1 when allowing less than 3 goals.
Grizzlies Season High Goals in a Single Game
9 - February 4, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe.
8 - February 25, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah.
7 - December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City, December 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa, February 6, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe.
6 - October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. January 2, 2026 - Utah at Wichita. January 24, 2026 - Utah at Rapid City. February 10, 2026 - Idaho at Utah.
Utah has 10 games this season where they have scored 6 or more.
2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals
Overall record: 20-25-7
Home record: 5-13-4
Road record: 15-12-3
Win percentage: .452
Standings Points: 47
Last 10: 5-2-3
Streak: 2-0-2
Goals per game: 3.33 (7th) Goals for: 173
Goals against per game: 3.73 (30th) Goals Against: 194
Shots per game: 31.98 (10th) Total Shots: 1663
Shots against per game: 31.54 (20th) Total Shots: 1640
Power Play: 40 for 181- 22.1 % (5th)
Penalty Kill: 125 for 161 - 77.6 % (Tied 24th)
Penalty Minutes: 522. 10.04 per game.
Shorthanded Goals: 5.
Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.
Record When Scoring First: 15-9-3.
Opponent Scores First: 5-16-4.
Record in One Goal Games: 5-5-7
Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-7
Attendance per game: 4,341.
Team Leaders
Goals: Reed Lebster (28)
Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (35)
Points: Dzhaniyev (51)
Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+7)
PIM: Mathieu Boislard (42)
Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (18)
Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (9) - Tied for the league lead
Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Dzhaniyev (16)
Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (217) - Leads the league
Shooting Percentage: Reilly Connors (16.5 %) - Minimum 60 shots
Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)
Wins: Dylan Wells (7)
Save %: Keyser (.917)
Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.39)
Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)
Streaks
Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev (2) Maxim Barbashev, Reilly Connors. Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Andrew Noel, Stepan Timofeyev (1)
Assists: Reilly Connors (2) Mikey Colella, Dylan Gratton, Reed Lebster, Luc Salem, Timofeyev, Yaroslav Yevdokimov (1)
Points (2 or more): Connors (4) Dzhaniyev (2)
