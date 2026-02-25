All-Star Forward Sloan Stanick Returns to Knight Monsters

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Sloan Stanick has returned to the Knight Monsters.

Stanick appeared in 12 games this season with the Henderson Silver Knights, where he put up four goals and two assists. In 29 games with the Knight Monsters this year, Stanick has recorded 15 goals and 19 assists.

Stanick comes off a 2024-25 season where he took home ECHL Rookie of the Year honors, after putting up 79 points in 70 games in Tahoe's inaugural season.

Over his career, Stanick has played in 99 games with the Knight Monsters and was named to the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic roster in January.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







