Komets Defeat Nailers for 20th Road Win

Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets visited WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Wednesday to face the Nailers.

In the first period, the Nailers used two power play goals to take the early advantage, but the Komets were able to get on the board late in the period when William Dufour put the puck under the crossbar past goaltender Taylor Gauthier at 18:28 with an assist going to Matt Copponi.

The Komets opened the scoring in the second period when Austin Magera netted his team-leading 24th goal at 1:13 to tie the game 2-2. Trevor Janicke gave the Komets the lead at 13:44, and that goal was followed by a Blake Murray tip off a Louka Henault shot to put the Komets up 4-2 after forty minutes.

In the third period, the Nailers pushed the lead back down to one with a Logan Pietila score at 5:48. With Wheeling's Raivaus Ansons in the dressing room after picking up a five-minute major for slew footing, Jayden Grubbe notched his sixth goal on the power-play. The Komets continued with another power-play goal by Dufour at 16:13, with assists going to Mathew Brown and Grubbe to make the final score 6-3. Sam Jonsson picked up the win, making 23 saves.







