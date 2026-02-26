Americans Fall to KC 4-3

Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, opened a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks won a nailbiter, 4-3, in KC.

The Americans outshot the Mavericks 12-6 in the opening period, but the Mavericks scored the first goal of the game. Jackson Jutting gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead on the power play at the 4:06 mark, his 23rd goal of the season. The Americans tied the game five minutes later with a power play goal of their own. Ty Prefontaine from Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon evened the game at 1-1. The Americans were also awarded a penalty shot in the opening frame as Brayden Watts challenged Dylan Wells, and it was Wells with the stop for KC.

The Mavericks scored a pair of goals in the middle frame. First, Casey Carreau with his 16th goal of the season at the 9:47 mark. The Mavericks added to their lead by scoring their second power play goal of the night as Landon McCallum netted his 11th of the season at 15:41 of the period. Kansas City outshot the Americans 15-6 in the middle frame.

The Americans started the final period down 3-1 but quickly cut the lead to one goal again as Jake Chiasson scored his second of the season to make it a 3-2 game at 5:48. KC's Marcus Crawford put the Mavericks back up by two goals with his 12th goal of the season at the 9:10 mark. The Americans wouldn't go quietly as Sam Stange followed up his own rebound putting the puck in the net for his sixth goal of the season to make it 4-3 but the Americans ran out of clock time falling 4-3 in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans outshot Kansas City 33-24 in the game.

Game two of the three-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks is on Friday night at 7:05 PM.

Three Stars:

1. KC - M. Crawford

2. KC - L. McCallum

3. KC - J. Jutting







