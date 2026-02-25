Americans Face the Mavericks Tonight in Missouri

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

Goals: (22) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (34) Sam Sedley and Hank Crone

Power Play Assists: (21) Sam Sedley

+/- (+14) Sam Sedley

PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Kansas City Mavericks:

Overall: 40-8-1-1

Home: 21-6-0-0

Away: 19-2-1-1

Last 10: 10-0-0-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Points: (63) Marcus Crawford

Goals: (22) Jackson Jutting

Power Play Goals: (9) David Cotton

Assists: (52 Marcus Crawford

Power Play Assists: (22) Marcus Crawford

+/- (+47) Marcus Crawford

PIM's (81) Marcus Crawford

Americans Notables

McDonalds Night Ends in Overtime: The Allen Americans beat the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 in overtime on O'Reilly McDonalds Night in DFW, splitting the two-game series with Utah. Andre Anania's goal at the 2:21 mark of OT gave the Americans the victory and three points this past weekend. The Americans who are 5-2-1 against the Grizzlies this season, have guaranteed themselves the season series win against Utah, with just two games remaining against the Grizzlies this year. Allen outshot Utah 35-33 for the game. The Americans had the only power play goal in the game going 1-for-4. Utah went 0-for-3 with the man advantage. The Americans scored on their only shot in overtime.

How We Match Up with Kansas City: The Americans are 0-3 this season against the Kansas City Mavericks. This will be the second visit to Independence, Missouri this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 6-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena on December 21st. Spencer Asuchak and Colton Hargrove scored the only Allen goals.

Power Play Numbers: The Americans went 1-for-4 last game and rank seventh overall in the ECHL on the power play at 21.1 % (39-for-185).

Parsons Returns: Ottawa-contracted goalie Jackson Parsons was returned to the Americans on Monday by the Ottawa Senators from their American Hockey League affiliate Belleville. In 11 games this season with the Americans, he has a 0.922 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average.

Three Straight: The Americans' last three games have all ended in overtime with the Americans winning two of the three. Prior to their overtime win in Tulsa on February 15th, the Americans were 0-4 in overtime games.

One-Goal Games: The Americans are 8-4-5 in one-goal games this season with four of the last six games being one-goal endings.

Forward Depth: The Americans have called up forward Avery Smith from Topeka (FPHL). He will be in the lineup tonight when the Americans face the Mavericks in Independence, Missouri. The Trophy Club, Texas, resident, had 21 points (7 goals and 14 assists), and 102 penalty minutes in 34 games this season with the Scarecrows.

