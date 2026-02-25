Americans Face the Mavericks Tonight in Missouri
Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Points: (48) Brayden Watts
Goals: (22) Danny Katic
Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic
Assists: (34) Sam Sedley and Hank Crone
Power Play Assists: (21) Sam Sedley
+/- (+14) Sam Sedley
PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Kansas City Mavericks:
Overall: 40-8-1-1
Home: 21-6-0-0
Away: 19-2-1-1
Last 10: 10-0-0-0
Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:
Points: (63) Marcus Crawford
Goals: (22) Jackson Jutting
Power Play Goals: (9) David Cotton
Assists: (52 Marcus Crawford
Power Play Assists: (22) Marcus Crawford
+/- (+47) Marcus Crawford
PIM's (81) Marcus Crawford
Americans Notables
McDonalds Night Ends in Overtime: The Allen Americans beat the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 in overtime on O'Reilly McDonalds Night in DFW, splitting the two-game series with Utah. Andre Anania's goal at the 2:21 mark of OT gave the Americans the victory and three points this past weekend. The Americans who are 5-2-1 against the Grizzlies this season, have guaranteed themselves the season series win against Utah, with just two games remaining against the Grizzlies this year. Allen outshot Utah 35-33 for the game. The Americans had the only power play goal in the game going 1-for-4. Utah went 0-for-3 with the man advantage. The Americans scored on their only shot in overtime.
How We Match Up with Kansas City: The Americans are 0-3 this season against the Kansas City Mavericks. This will be the second visit to Independence, Missouri this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 6-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena on December 21st. Spencer Asuchak and Colton Hargrove scored the only Allen goals.
Power Play Numbers: The Americans went 1-for-4 last game and rank seventh overall in the ECHL on the power play at 21.1 % (39-for-185).
Parsons Returns: Ottawa-contracted goalie Jackson Parsons was returned to the Americans on Monday by the Ottawa Senators from their American Hockey League affiliate Belleville. In 11 games this season with the Americans, he has a 0.922 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average.
Three Straight: The Americans' last three games have all ended in overtime with the Americans winning two of the three. Prior to their overtime win in Tulsa on February 15th, the Americans were 0-4 in overtime games.
One-Goal Games: The Americans are 8-4-5 in one-goal games this season with four of the last six games being one-goal endings.
Forward Depth: The Americans have called up forward Avery Smith from Topeka (FPHL). He will be in the lineup tonight when the Americans face the Mavericks in Independence, Missouri. The Trophy Club, Texas, resident, had 21 points (7 goals and 14 assists), and 102 penalty minutes in 34 games this season with the Scarecrows.
SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2026
- Cyclones Add Two More Forwards, Sign Jaxson Murray & Blake Tosto - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Face the Mavericks Tonight in Missouri - Allen Americans
- Nailers News & Notes - February 25, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, February 25th- Game 50/72 - Reading Royals
- Young's 1st Career Hat Trick Fuels Comeback Win over Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.